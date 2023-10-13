Today high pressure builds in for the region and this brings a sunny end to the week. Expect a mostly sunny sky with a few clouds to our northwest into the afternoon. High temperatures swill climb into the mid and upper 60s with winds reaming light. Overnight clouds will increase from the west as rain moves in overnight. Lows will drop into the mid and upper 40s.

Rain moves in very early Saturday and is with us all day, some periods of steady rainfall. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s across the region with a few in the lower 50s. Winds will be breezy at 10-15 mph. By the evening showers will continue with a few areas to the south possibly getting a thunderstorm. Overnight lows sit in the low 40s with scattered showers.

Sunday morning, the showers will linger but slowly taper into the afternoon. A damp day with a mostly cloudy sky as temperatures sit in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Overnight we sit partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

An unsettled start to the workweek as shower chances are with us both Monday and Tuesday. More clouds than sun expected with a few showers around. Both days we sit cooler than average in the lower 50s.