Our temperatures will be up and down the rest of the week with much cooler temperatures settling in by the weekend. Our rain chances ramp up the next couple of day days with scattered showers possible later Wednesday into Thursday. Not a washout by any means, but more or less showers here an there as a couple of waves of energy move through the area.

Notice a cooler day on tap after a well above average day on Tuesday. Wednesday will feature a sunny start followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs topping out in the 50’s.

A warm front lifts north bringing a few showers mainly in our northern communities later in the day and into the afternoon.

Along with shower chances winds will also increase out of the south-southeast Wednesday evening ushering in warmer temperatures.

Highs returning to the 60’s Thursday before another cool front moves through cooling us back down Friday. The real chill settles in this weekend with high temperatures in the 40’s. Overnight lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.