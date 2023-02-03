ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community.

Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast.

In 2005, Joe was one of the first meteorologists in the nation and the first in Pennsylvania to be designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society (AMS).

In 2018, Joe was inducted into the Weather Discovery Center (Punxsutawney) Hall of Fame.

Although Joe is taking on a new career path, he will remain in the community that he loves dearly to spend time with his wife, Mara, his two daughters Kristen and Rebecca, and his grandchildren.

We appreciate all that Joe has given to WTAJ and his community.

For more about Joe, check out his bio page.