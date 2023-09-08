(The Hill) – A Fulton County, Ga., special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people for their involvement in former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, according to its final report.

Only 19 people were ultimately charged last month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s (D) years-long investigation.

Some of the most notable names in the report released Friday who weren’t among those ultimately charged were Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), former Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both Georgia Republicans, and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Here’s the fill list of the 39 people the special grand jury recommended charges against:

Former President Trump This booking photo provided by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, shows former President Donald Trump on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after he surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP) Former President Trump was charged with 13 counts in last month’s indictment, marking his fourth criminal indictment this year. The special grand jury’s final report shows that Willis filed some, but not all, of the recommended charges against the former president and brought additional charges in connection with the fake elector scheme that were not recommended by the jurors.

Cleta Mitchell

Cleta Mitchell speaks at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Camp Hill, Pa., Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Cleta Mitchell, a longtime conservative attorney who sat in on Trump’s infamous January 2021 call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, was included in the special grand jury’s charging recommendations but was not indicted last month.

The jurors unanimously recommended that Mitchell be indicted on four counts over the call, in which the former president asked Raffensperger to “find” him 11,780 votes. However, they were more split on other possible charges related to the call.

The special grand jury also suggested charges over Mitchell’s role in a December 2020 meeting of Republican electors at the Georgia Capitol, as well as “with respect to the national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.”

Rudy Giuliani

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Rudy Giuliani, who served as Trump’s personal attorney, was charged in the August indictment on 13 counts.

Many of the former New York City mayor’s charges were connected to the scheme to submit a fake slate of pro-Trump electors and efforts to promote false claims of election fraud at Georgia state legislature committee hearings.

David Perdue

FILE – Former Sen. David Perdue speaks during a gubernatorial republican primary debate on May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)

Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) is one of three current or former senators that the special grand jury recommended charges against in its final report. None of the senators were ultimately indicted.

Jurors suggested that Perdue face charges for the “persistent, repeated communications directed to multiple Georgia officials and employees” between November 2020 and January 2021, as well as for taking part in the “national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.”

Jacki Pick

Jacki Pick, an attorney who walked Georgia state legislators through a video showing election workers counting ballots at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, was also included in the special grand jury’s final report.

Jurors unanimously recommended that she be indicted for making false statements, but she was not charged in the August indictment.

Robert Cheeley

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Robert Cheeley on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Robert Cheeley, a Georgia attorney, was charged in the final indictment with 10 counts primarily related to the fake elector scheme.

He also faces the indictment’s sole perjury charge for “knowingly, willfully and unlawfully” making at least one false statement about the fake electors plot and his communications with Trump lawyer John Eastman.

William Ligon

Georgia state Sen. William Ligon, R-Waverly, looks over paperwork at his desk on the Senate floor Tuesday, March 27, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Georgia state Sen. William Ligon (R), who called for a special legislative session to respond to the false claims of election fraud, was not charged in the final indictment.

However, the special grand jury recommended that he faces charges for filing false documents and participating in the “national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.”

Ray Smith

This mug shot provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Ray Smith on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Trump attorney Ray Smith was indicted alongside the former president and the 17 others in August.

He faces several charges in connection with the push to promote election fraud claims at three committee hearings in the Georgia state legislature, as well as the fake elector scheme.

John Eastman

John Eastman, the Trump lawyer who engineered the legal strategy behind the former president’s push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, was charged on nine counts in last month’s indictment.

Scott Hall

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Scott Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Scott Hall, who owns a bail bond business, was indicted over his role in the Jan. 7, 2021, breach at an elections office in Coffee County, Ga.

Trevian Kutti

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Trevian Kutti on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Atlanta, after she surrendered and was booked (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Trevian Kutti, a former publicist for the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was charged on three counts last month for pressuring Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman to make false statements about election operations.

Harrison Floyd

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Harrison Floyd on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Harrison Floyd, a leader of Black Voices for Trump, was also charged on three counts for pressuring Freeman to make false statements.

Stephen Lee

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Stephen Cliffgard Lee on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Stephen Lee was indicted for traveling to Freeman’s house on two occasions in December 2020 in an effort to influence her testimony.

He faces charges on five counts.

Kurt Hilbert

Kurt Hilbert, a Georgia-based lawyer who represented Trump, was not charged in the August indictment.

However, the special grand jury recommended charges over his role in the December 2020 gathering of the pro-Trump electors at the Georgia Capitol.

Alex Kaufman

The special grand jury similarly recommended that Alex Kaufman, another Georgia-based lawyer who represented Trump, face charges over the gathering of Republican electors in December 2020.

However, he was not included in the final indictment.

Kenneth Chesebro

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Kenneth Chesebro on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer who helped coordinate the fake electors scheme, was charged with seven counts in the August indictment, including conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, conspiracy to make false statements and conspiracy to file false documents.

David Shafer

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows David Shafer on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

David Shafer, the former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, was one of several pro-Trump individuals who signed documents purporting to be the state’s presidential electors.

He was indicted last month and faces charges on eight counts, including impersonating a public officer, forgery, making false statements and attempting to file false documents.

Joseph Brannan

Joseph Brannan was one of the fake electors who attempted to pass off fraudulent Electoral College votes for Trump.

The grand jury recommended he be indicted by a 19-2 vote, though he was not.

He was a delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention from Georgia and voted for Trump.

Vikki Consiglio

Vikki Consiglio, a supporter of Republican candidate for Senate U.S. Sen. David Perdue cheers results as she attends an election-night watch party Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Vikki Consiglio is a Georgia Republican Party leader and was one of the fake electors who attempted to pass off fraudulent Electoral College votes for Trump.

The grand jury recommended she be indicted by a 19-2 vote, though she was not.

Carolyn Fisher

Carolyn Fisher is a Georgia Republican Party leader and was one of the fake electors who attempted to pass off fraudulent Electoral College votes for Trump.

The grand jury recommended she be indicted by a 19-2 vote, though she was not.

Burt Jones

FILE – Burt Jones, then a candidate for Georgia lieutenant governor, participates in a Republican primary debate, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool, File)

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones was one of the fake electors who attempted to pass off fraudulent Electoral College votes for Trump. The grand jury recommended he be indicted by a 19-2 vote, though he was not.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, was barred from indicting Jones after a judge found that she had a conflict of interest.

Willis hosted a fundraiser for the lieutenant governor’s opponent while he was running for office.

Gloria Godwin

Gloria Godwin is a rural Georgia Republican leader and was one of the fake electors who attempted to pass off fraudulent Electoral College votes for Trump.

The grand jury recommended she be indicted by a 19-2 vote, though she was not.

Mark Hennessy

Mark Hennessy is a Georgia car dealer and was one of the fake electors who attempted to pass off fraudulent Electoral College votes for former President Trump.

The grand jury recommended he be indicted by a 19-2 vote, though he was not.

He was appointed to the state’s Board of Natural Resources in May.

Mark Amick

Mark Amick is a Georgia businessman and was one of the fake electors who attempted to pass off fraudulent Electoral College votes for Trump.

The grand jury recommended he be indicted by a 19-2 vote, though he was not.

John Downey

John Downey was one of the fake electors who attempted to pass off fraudulent Electoral College votes for Trump.

The grand jury recommended he be indicted by a 19-2 vote, though he was not.

Cathy Latham

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Cathleen Latham on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after she surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Cathy Latham is the former chair of the Coffee County Republican Party and was charged in relation to the voting machine plot in the county.

She was also one of the fake electors.

Brad Carver

Brad Carver is an Atlanta attorney who was one of the fake electors who attempted to pass off fraudulent Electoral College votes for Trump. The grand jury recommended he be indicted by a 19-2 vote, though he was not.

Shawn Still

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Shawn Still on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Shawn Still is a Georgia state senator who was one of the fake electors who attempted to pass off fraudulent Electoral College votes for Trump.

He was charged with seven counts in the August indictment.

C.B. Yadav

C.B. Yadav is a business owner and Republican donor in Georgia who was one of the fake electors who attempted to pass off fraudulent Electoral College votes for Trump. The grand jury recommended he be indicted by a 19-2 vote, though he was not.

Misty Hampton

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Misty Hampton on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Atlanta, after she surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Misty Hampton, a former Coffee County elections official, was indicted last month on seven counts over her involvement in the scheme to access voting equipment at an elections office in Coffee County.

Sidney Powell

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Sidney Powell on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after she surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Sidney Powell, a Trump-aligned attorney who litigated cases across the country challenging election outcomes, was also charged on seven counts in relation to the Coffee County voting machine scheme.

Powell has requested for a speedy trial, and will be tried alongside fellow Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro beginning Oct. 23.

Jenna Ellis

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Jenna Ellis on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after she surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Jenna Ellis, a Trump-aligned attorney, was charged racketeering and soliciting a public officer to violate their oath in connection with a Georgia Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing in December 2020.

Mark Meadows

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Mark Meadows on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Mark Meadows served as Trump’s chief of staff through the last year of his presidency. He was similarly indicted on charges for racketeering and soliciting a public officer to violate their oath.

Meadows has sought to move his portion of the Georgia case to federal court, arguing that the charges relate to his then-role as a federal official.

Lin Wood

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, Attorney Lin Wood, member of former President Donald Trump’s legal team, gestures while speaking during a rally in Alpharetta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Lin Wood is a former attorney to Trump who litigated cases contesting the 2020 election alongside Sidney Powell. Wood claimed that Democrats, the communist Chinese and anti-Trump Republicans were responsible for Trump’s loss in the election, which he said was stolen.

The grand jury recommended charges against him in a 20-1 vote, but he was ultimately not indicted.

Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) questions OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during a Senate Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law hearing to discuss oversight of artificial intelligence.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is the most senior sitting politician that the grand jury recommended charges against.

The grand jury voted 13-7 to charge Graham in relation to “national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.” He was not charged.

Graham testified to the grand jury after a lengthy legal battle which ended in the Supreme Court.

Michael Flynn

Former National Security Advisor to President Trump, Michael Flynn, appeared in court Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla., to try to quash an order to appear before a Georgia special purpose grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. (Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP, Pool)

Michael Flynn served as a senior military advisor in both the Obama and Trump administrations, first as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and then as National Security Advisor. He was not indicted in August, although the grand jury recommended charges related to the “national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” in a 20-1 vote.

Flynn has been a prominent supporter of Trump and was a key figure in the “Stop the Steal” movement to overturn the 2020 election results. Since leaving the White House, Flynn has traveled the country on speaking tours and has been associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Kelly Loeffler

FILE: Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga) speaks during an election-night watch party Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is one of three current or former senators the grand jury recommended charges against. Jurors voted 14-6 to recommend charges related to the “national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” the same charges recommended for Graham and Purdue. She was not charged in the indictment.

The report states that one member of the grand jury decided to vote against charges for Loeffler and Purdue because their statements, “while pandering to their political base, do not give rise to their being guilty of a criminal conspiracy,” the report reads.

Boris Epshteyn

FILE – Boris Epshteyn, former special assistant to President Donald Trump arrives for the 2019 Prison Reform Summit and First Step Act Celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Former Trump attorney Boris Epshteyn was not charged in the Georgia case despite the grand jury recommending charges in a 20-1 vote. The special grand jury suggested charges related to the “national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.”

Epshteyn also served as a senior advisor to the president and a strategist for the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

Jeff Clark

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Jeffrey Clark on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official whom Trump sought to install as attorney general near the end of his term, was charged with racketeering and making false statements in last month’s indictment.

Prosecutors allege that Clark made false statements to senior DOJ officials “urging the officials to let him convey the false information to Georgia State Officials.”