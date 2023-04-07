ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Dance Loft, Altoona’s newest elite dance program is back and ready to take the stage for more performances this season. Our Morgan Koziar sat down with instructor and owner, Mackenzie Counterman as well as dancers Emily, Ember, and Vada to learn more about their studio, and the styles of dance that they perform.

The Dance Loft has an upcoming recital on May 13th at the Bellwood Antis High School starting at 6:00pm. These ladies performed little snippets of dances that can be seen at the recital in May. They perform ballet, hip-hop, contemporary, and jazz numbers at their studio, so you’ll see a lot of those style incorporated in their performance.

The Dance Loft will be a part of Dance Day at Delgrosso’s Park on June 4th from 11am-5pm. They are also invited other studios to get in on the fun of the day and participate.

The Dance Loft is located at 206 W 12th Ave in Altoona. You can reach out to the studio by calling (814) 502-5514 or clicking here for more information.