ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old Tyrone teen was arrested on his birthday with two other underage teens for reportedly mugging another group of teens in Altoona, police report.

The Tyrone teen, identified as Cameron Walters, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to robbery, and corruption of minors for his involvement in the incident, court documents show.

Altoona police obtained statements from Walters and the other teens while they were questioned about the incident on Thursday, Jan. 19. Walters told officers he picked up another teen in Tyrone before heading to Altoona to pick up a third teenager.

They then reportedly told police they went out to try and find marijuana and eventually came across three teens around 8 p.m. on 2nd street and 6th avenue, a few blocks from Jefferson Park.

One of the teens with Walters allegedly said he had issues with one of the three teens on the street and asked Walters to stop near them.

From there, the two with Walters told police they got out of his Jeep and were able to stop one of the other teens from running away before taking his shoes and his cell phone, the criminal complaint shows.

Altoona police said they were able to locate the Jeep and follow it from the Sheetz parking lot near the Altoona high school.

The affidavit shows that police performed a traffic stop and one of the teens ran from the Jeep and into a house. All three were eventually detained and identified by the other teens that were mugged.

Walters then allegedly confessed to police that he willingly participated in all of the actions with the other two teens in his Jeep, the complaint shows.

Walters was arraigned Friday morning and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $35,000.

Names and any charges of the other two teens that were with Walters have not been released.