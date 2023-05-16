ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Xylazine, referred to as ‘TRANQ’ on the street, is a veterinary drug meant to sedate large animals. Now it is found mixed into any drug, whether it be meth, cocaine, or the already deadly fentanyl.

‘TRANQ’ is a drug that Drug Enforcement Agency Agent Patrick Trainor said has devastated Philadelphia for the last five years. “Fentanyl is the deadliest street drug we have ever seen in our history. It is wreaking absolute havoc here and across the country,” Trainor explained. “Xylazine is making the fentanyl issue even worse.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, Pennsylvania saw the number of overdoses that involved xylazine rise from just 2% in 2015 to 26% by 2020. This deadly additive has moved its way west, popping up in coroner’s offices across Central PA.

‘WTAJ is awaiting numbers from the coroner’s offices from Cameron, Elk, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties.

Fentanyl mixed with ‘TRANQ’ increases the risk of deadly overdose because xylazine knocks people out. It slows the heart rate and breathing making users appear to be the walking dead.

Another alarming side effect of xylazine is necrosis. Users often develop large open wounds at injection sites which can lead to infections such as gangrene and even amputations.

“They should be scared if you know that your loved one is using an opiate there’s a chance there’s xylazine in it and it could kill them.” Justyn Patton, BHT Supervisor at DreamLife Recovery

What makes this drug more dangerous is that there is no quick answer to an overdose. Naloxone on its own, won’t work. Dr. Mario DeYulis is an attending physician in the emergency department with Conemaugh Health in Johnstown and has seen these overdoses firsthand.

He detailed, “A lot of times these are mixed overdoses. They have part opiate, they have parts xylazine and other substances that they mix into these drugs. However, the Narcan is going to reverse the opiate element, but not the xylazine element.”

But how is a drug meant for animals getting onto the streets? Agent Trainor says there isn’t evidence of any wrongdoing from manufacturers. The drug is coming from the same place many illegal items are found: the dark web.

Agent Trainor said, “More often than not, the dark web is and the internet is still the single largest marketplace to obtain anything you want. Certainly, xylazine is no exception to that.”

Trainor explained that dealers mix it into their product because it increases the potency and causes a longer high. That’s something Blair County Coroner Patty Ross said causes deadly consequences for users.

“They take it and they die right there and they go straight down on their knees under their head, and they’re like a frog-like position and they’re dead,” Ross described. “Almost everyone here that’s on xylazine… that’s how they were found. In that position, because it instantly kills them.”

For those battling addiction, that threat of death is actually the drug’s biggest endorsement.

Justyn Patton is a recovery specialist who works as a behavioral health technician supervisor at DreamLife Recovery. He explained why this is the case saying, “You got $20 to spend on some drugs today. I want the most drugs I can get for $20. And that’s just how the brain works with the addicted community, which makes sense. You want the most, most for your money and that’s what they’re getting.”

Agent Trainor agreed, “There is no greater endorsement for a drug trafficker than when his or her product is so strong that it can cause an overdose. As disturbing and as hard as that may be to understand, it’s true.”

Governor Josh Shapiro took action in April, making xylazine a schedule three narcotic. This will allow them to track it better, prosecute anyone illegally selling it, and they hope to control the spread. Here is Governor Shapiro explaining the move:

For those with loved ones battling addiction, Patton said the best answer is treatment. He claimed there is money out there as well as resources that can help.

Patton explained that as long as someone is still alive, there’s a chance. He said, “Whether they died from fentanyl, car-fentanyl or xylazine, or whatever killed them, all hope is lost. Somebody lost a loved one. Somebody lost a parent. Somebody definitely lost a child. And there’s nothing you can do in that situation anymore… If we can get them in the treatment we stand a chance, but we have to connect with these individuals.”

STATEWIDE RECOVERY RESOURCES:

Toll-Free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (1-800-662-4357)

Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform (ATLAS) at treatmentatlas.org

DreamLife Recovery (Private Insurance)

RESOURCES IN CENTRAL PA:

Blair County Drug and Alcohol Partnerships 24/7 hotline: (814) 381-0921

Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Partnerships: (814) 536-5388

Centre County Drug and Alcohol: (814) 355-6744

Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission: (814) 371-9002