HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fall is in the air, and Rebecca and Brandon Perret of Perret’s Catering Company stops by to share a recipe for Turkey Cranberry Popovers.

The recipe is simple, and great for Thanksgiving leftovers. All you need is puff pastry (which can be found in the frozen section in the grocery store) and your Thanksgiving meal goodies like — turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.

The couple caters for large events and weddings in the area. They can accommodate any occasion, and have a variety of food styles to chose from. Rebecca says a lot of people love the pretzel bites, or the mashed potato bar option. Many of their items are served buffet style for their events.

Rebecca and Brandon share some other catering dishes that can be added to your occasion like Apple Cider Braised Pork Loin, Cranberry Pecan Salad, and their Maple Bacon Roasted Butternut Squash.

To learn more about Perret’s Catering Company click here for their website, visit their Facebook page or give them a call at (814) 599-7601.

The catering business is a side hustle for the couple, but the two have always had a love for the food industry.