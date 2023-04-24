UNVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State University group canceled a planned event featuring right-wing commentators after being forced to cancel a different event this fall due to threats of violence.

In a statement to WTAJ, free speech organization Uncensored America said their spring speaking event at Penn State featuring right-wing commentator, Alex Stein, was postponed. The group briefly mentioned the event in a tweet on April 10.

In October, another event by Uncensored America also featuring Stein and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes was shut down by university police.

A statement from Penn State said the university was set to accommodate the event, which was “in line with upholding student group’s constitutional rights.”

The event was canceled not because of threats of violence like in October, but because of a scheduling conflict. The university statement continued saying, “Uncensored America made a last-minute request for a change of date from April 24 to April 28. At the time this request was submitted, University Police and Public Safety were already committed to supporting ‘Movin’ On,’ one of the largest events held on the University Park campus each year. Due to the resources needed to support such an event, the proposed date of April 28 was not feasible.”

Uncensored America said the event was postponed, “due to scheduling conflicts with our speaker and the inability of Penn State to provide adequate staff and security for the event on an alternative date during this semester.”

The group also said they will be back in the fall semester. Uncensored America will be free to re-request funding and space for an event in the fall if they choose, according to the university.