Tonight, high pressure remains in place keeping under quiet and clear conditions. Low temperatures drop into the low and mid 50s. Winds will be light and variable.

A dry cold front will approach for Sunday which ramps up our high temperatures. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will remain light out of the west. Overnight, we sit a bit milder with lows in the low to mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

A warm start to the week as the front approaches the region on Monday. High temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s. Right now the front looks to be dry, but a spotty shower is possible. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 60s overnight.

Following the cold front on Tuesday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight, we’ll sit partly cloudy and milder with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Seasonable heading into Wednesday under a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 80s. Watching another front late week which will warm us back up but also bring a slight chance for showers.