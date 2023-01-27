Today’s Weather Kid is Kinley Bailor! Kinley is 8 years old. Kinley’s favorite subject is math.

Kinley loves playing softball. Kinley is also a big Penn State fan and has a dog named Nittany. Her favorite Penn State sporting event to go to is the wrestling matches.

Thank you so much Kinley for coming in and helping us deliver the “what to wear” forecast today!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.