Today’s Weather Kid is Archer! Archer is in 4th grade at Pleasant Valley Elementary school. Archer’s favorite subject is science.

Archer loves playing baseball and basketball. He also enjoys fishing and spending time with his family. Archer’s favorite type of weather is when it snows and he wishes we had a little more snow this winter!

Thank you so much Archer for coming in and helping us deliver today’s forecast!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.