Today’s Weather Kid is Charleigh! Charleigh is in the 3rd grade at Myers Elementary School. Her favorite subject in school is math.

Charleigh loves to dance, tumble, and cheer. She wants to be a Penn State Cheerleader when she grows up. Charleigh also enjoys a good snow storm.

Charleigh loves animals and she has two dogs and a cat. Thank you Charleigh for helping us with the “dog walking” forecast today! You did a fantastic job and we appreciated the cheer on this Wednesday morning too!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.