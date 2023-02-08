Today’s Weather Kid is Rowan Gearhart! Rowan is in 5th grade and she is 11 years old.

Rowan loves to listen to music, perform in plays, and dance. She loves Marvel movies too. Rowan’s favorite type of weather is when it is sunny and warm so she can play outside and hang out with her friends.

Thank you so much Rowan for coming in and helping us deliver the dog walking forecast this morning! You did an AMAZING job!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.