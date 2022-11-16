This morning temperatures will be in the 30s. This morning we will have a few flurries and some drizzle. Use caution while traveling, there could be slick and icy spots for this mornings commute. Conditions will slowly improve through the morning.

Temperatures today will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today we will have variable cloudiness with a few showers and flurries, mainly in the northwest. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a blustery day with a variable cloudy sky.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tonight will be rather cloudy with a flurry or two.