(Storyful) — Cameras at Kielder Observatory, in Northumberland, England, caught a timelapse of the aurora borealis on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The footage, taken by astronomer Dan Monk, shows green and purple hues dancing over the headland before midnight on Sunday. The northern lights could be seen across rural parts of the UK on Sunday in rare sightings, according to local news.

Auroras occur when charged particles (electrons and protons) collide with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere, according to the Canadian Space Agency. The collisions produce tiny flashes that fill the sky with colorful lights. As billions of flashes occur in sequence, the auroras appear to move or “dance” in the sky.

“WOW! An amazing display of the northern lights captured at the observatory last night!” the caption said.

Video credit: Dan Monk, Kielder Observatory via Storyful