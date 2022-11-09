CHIANG MAI, Thailand (WTAJ) – Thousands of people, mainly tourists, flocked to Thailand’s northern Chiang Mai province on Tuesday (November 8) to release thousands of lanterns into the sky to celebrate the annual Yee Peng festival, also known as the Thai ‘Festival of Lights’.

According to the organiser, about 8,000 visitors from all over the world joined the festival this year, not its peak number.

“When we look in the Instagram, Thailand, this is one of the top five pictures we see. So, it’s a big dream to see the lanterns over the sky, that’s why we’re here and I think it’s a big cultural festival and we like that,” Marcelo Birolli, a 31-year-old tourist who was visiting from Brazil said.

Others described the lanterns lighting up the sky as “breathtaking”.

Yee Peng is an ancient tradition with traces going back to the Lanna Kingdom, to mark the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the cool season.

In recent years, it is observed in the northern region on the full moon of the 12th Lunar Month of the Thai calendar year which coincides with the Loy Krathong day celebration, where Thai float banana tree trunk boats decorated with flowers and candles into the river or lake as a gesture to float away misfortunes and to ask for forgiveness from the Mother of the Waters, Thai river goddess or Mae Kongka.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The releasing of the lantern on the night of the full moon is a symbol of letting go of misfortunes and of welcoming good luck in the coming year.

This year’s festival-goers were also treated to a view of a total lunar eclipse.