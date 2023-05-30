CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With allegations surrounding the former city manager and mysterious funds being found in the DuBois United Way building the city of DuBois had a plethora of write-in candidates for this year’s Primary Election.

The results are coming in for DuBois city council, but they won’t be official until June 5, according to Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said.

City Council

Republican

Write-in candidate Jennifer Jackson had 722 votes, write-in candidate Elliot M. Gelfand got 601. The only candidate on the ballot was Shannon Renee Gabriel, who received 354.

However, Gabriel she resigned from city council on May 25 and stated that it was “in the best interest of my personal safety, in the best interest of my professional career and overall well being.”

Democratic

Write-in Jennifer Jackson got 384 votes, write-in Elliot M. Gelfand received 382 and the only candidate on the ballot was Diane Bernardo and she had 179, but now she is out.

The two write-ins Jackson and Garland will be the only two candidates for the seats after taking both the Democratic and Republican slots.

Mayor

Write-in candidate Duane Patrick Reasinger garnered 730 votes of the Republican vote and 408 of the Democratic vote. Incumbent Edward Walsh, who was only on the Republican ballot got 198 votes. Meaning Reasinger will be the only candidate on the ballot in November.