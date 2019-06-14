Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wtaj.com
Altoona
19°
Sign Up
Altoona
19°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Happy Holidays
National News
World News
Trending
Entertainment News
Lottery
Pa Outdoors
Veterans Voices
Destination Pennsylvania
PennDOT
Washington D.C. Bureau
Food News
Making it Matter
Daily Newsletters
BestReviews
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing
Steelers Hall of Famer Franco Harris dies at 72
Video
Afghan women weep as Taliban fighters enforce university …
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war …
Your Local Election HQ
Pennsylvania Senate Race
Pennsylvania Governor Race
Politics from The Hill
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Ski Report
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Science with Shields
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Sportsbeat
Nittany Nation
Nittany Nation Newsletter
Black & Gold Nation
The Big Game
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Altoona Curve
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Penn State tops ISU wrestling 22-12 to stay unbeaten
Top Stories
AP sources: YouTube TV front-runner for NFL “Sunday …
Pickett expected to start against Raiders on Saturday
More than 25 million watched World Cup final in U.S.
Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Studio 814
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Science with Shields
Handyman Dwight
Medical Minute
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Rebecca Petner & Morgan Koziar attend H.O.P.E. Drop-In …
Video
Top Stories
Long haired rabbit named “Magic” seeks fur-ever home
Video
Top Stories
Sponsored Content: Non-Profits and Community Organizations …
Video
Sweet AF Lollipops make great, guilt-free stocking …
Video
Sponsored Content: Give the gift of organization …
Video
Crystal Soirée Roaring 20’s celebration to benefit …
Video
Community
WTAJ 2023 Golf Card
Home for the Holidays 2022
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Make Us Smile
Contests
Local Events
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
About BestReviews
Jobs
WTAJ Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
WTAJ-TV Internships
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Search
Please enter a search term.
Submit A News Tip
NEWS CONTACT
If you have a news story or a tip for us, we’d love to hear from you!
TIPLINE: (800) 762-6053
FAX: (814) 946-4763 | Attn: Assignment Desk
EMAIL:
newsemail@wtajtv.com
MAIL: WTAJ, 5000 Sixth Avenue
Altoona, PA 16602
Trending Stories
‘Substantial amount’ of meth found during Walmart …
Dry today before a wintry mix develops early Thursday
Pennsylvania hunting opportunities still open into …
Prison staff member accused of giving drugs to inmates
McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire …
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip