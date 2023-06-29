(WTAJ)- Isaiah Rodgers, Rashod Berry, and Demetrius Taylor were suspended for violating the league’s gambling policies on Thursday, June 29th.

Prior to the suspension, Rodgers and Berry were both members of the Indianapolis Colts while Taylor is not currently signed to a team. The NFL has not yet expanded on the violations of the gambling policy.

Both Rogers and Berry were waived from the Colts in response to their suspensions.

“We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard during an NFL press release in regard to the news surrounding Rodgers and Berry. “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization, we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

The gambling was based around the 2022 NFL season and involved betting on the outcome of games in the season, which is against NFL policy. The NFL also suspended Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans for six games in the 2023 season for participating in out-of-season betting on non-NFL teams.

Petit-Frere spoke on Twitter about these matters, alleging that his gambling was unrelated to the NFL and legal under Tennessee law. However, the NFL said that while these matters are true, the gambling happened within team facilities, which is against their policies.

These players are not the first to be suspended from the NFL for participating in gambling, in April the organization suspended five other players for violating the policy as well.