(WTAJ) — Former Pittsburgh Penguins player and Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty is heading north of the border after he was traded by the Chicago Blackhawks.

The team announced Monday they traded Lafferty along with Jake McCabe to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for players Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev. The trade also included first and second round draft picks for 2025 and 2026.

Lafferty began his NHL career when he was drafted in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014. During a three-season run with the Pens, he scored six goals, 15 assists and accumulated 21 points for the team.

He was traded to Chicago in January 2022 where he played two seasons with the team. During his time with the Blackhawks, Lafferty scored 15 goals, 17 assists and accumulated 32 points for the team.