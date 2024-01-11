PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penguins and Canucks square off Thursday where Hollidaysburg native and Vancouver Canucks forward Sam Lafferty will be returning to PPG Paints Arena.

This will be the first time since he was traded to the Blackhawks on Jan. 5, 2022, that he played against his former team. Lafferty spent his first two seasons with his hometown team before being sent to Chicago in exchange for Alex Nylander.

Lafferty was in and out of the lineup with the Penguins, but found his role as a third-line center with the Blackhawks and excelled as their best penalty-killer and defensive forward. At the trade deadline last season, the Blackhawks traded him to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 2022 season was the strongest for Lafferty as he had a career high 12 goals and 15 assists.

A couple days before the 2023-2024 season started the Maple Leafs traded Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks. On the season Lafferty has nine goals and nine assists.

Puck drop between the Penguins and Canucks is at 7 p.m.