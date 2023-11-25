PITTSBURGH (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored the deciding goal in the final seconds of the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jeff Carter won the faceoff to Kris Letang and he tapped it to Karlsson, who beat Toronto goalie Joseph Woll for his sixth goal of the season with 27.9 seconds to play in the period.

The Penguins blew a third-period lead one night earlier against Buffalo, but they were able to hold on against the Maple Leafs.

Jake Guentzel scored his seventh and Noel Acciari his second for the Penguins, who had lost their previous two games. Tristan Jarry made 34 saves.

Matthew Knies scored his sixth and Tyler Bertuzzi his fifth for the Maple Leafs, who lost in regulation for the first time in six games. Max Domi skated in his 600th NHL game and Auston Matthews played in his 500th game.

Woll stopped 32 shots.

Bertuzzi and Guentzel opened the scoring with goals 28 seconds apart in the first period. Bertuzzi scored on a rebound from the top of the crease at 3:59 and Guentzel tapped in Drew O’Connor’s pass at the near post. Guentzel now has points in 13 of his last 15 games.

Knies put Toronto ahead 2-1 at 7:48 of the first when he converted a rebound from between the circles.

Acciari tied the game at 2 at 10:01 of the second period.

Saturday’s game was the first between the two teams since Kyle Dubas was named president of hockey operations and general manager in Pittsburgh. Dubas spent nine seasons with the Maple Leafs as assistant general manager from 2014-18 and general manager from 2018-23.

Dubas joined the Penguins in the offseason after the Maple Leafs decided not to extend their longtime executive following a second-round playoff loss. Dubas replaced Brian Burke and Ron Hextall, who were fired after the Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Open a three-game homestand Tuesday against Florida.

Penguins: Play seven of their next nine games on the road starting Tuesday at Nashville.