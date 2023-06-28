NASHVILLE, Tn. (WTAJ) — President Of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas made his first splash as the Penguins top executive by acquiring forward Reilly Smith in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a third round pick in 2024.

Last season Smith scored 26 goals and dished out 30 assists during the regular season while adding 14 points in 22 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Smith, 32, has two years remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $5 million. He has been with Vegas since the Golden Knights acquired him in a trade with the Florida Panthers during the expansion draft. Smith ranks second in franchise history with 124 goals and third in points with 286.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The third-round pick the Penguins are sending to the Golden Knights originally belonged to Vegas, but they sent it to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline this year in exchange for Teddy Blueger.