PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired former Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas as their next President of Hockey Operations.

Dubas becomes just the second person in Penguins franchise history to become the President of Hockey Operations. In an announcement on Thursday, the Penguins said Dubas will oversee all aspects of the organization’s operations department.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Throughout his career, Kyle has proven himself as a forward-thinking hockey mind and embodies all of the qualities – integrity, intelligence, and an unwavering commitment to building a winning culture – that we value in a leader at the Penguins and within Fenway Sports Group. We have done exhaustive work narrowing down candidates throughout this process, but it did not take long to be impressed by Kyle, the reputation he’s cultivated for himself in and around the National Hockey League, and his vision for the organization on and off the ice. His passion for the sport and ability to foster collaborative relationships with his staff, coaches and players is the type of leadership style that will undoubtedly resonate with the front office and set us on a new path for success in the near-term with our current championship-caliber core and beyond with a commitment to sustainable, long-term success.” Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner, John Henry, and Chairman, Tom Werner

Dubas spent the last nine seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, including the past five as their general manager. Dubas became the second-youngest general manager in NHL when he was hired in 2018 at age 32.

“On behalf of my family, we are thrilled to join the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and all of the incredible people across Fenway Sports Group,” said Dubas. “I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity that lies ahead of me. The ownership group, FSG leadership and the Penguins staff on the ground in Pittsburgh have been absolutely outstanding. Everyone has demonstrated a clear commitment to building a best-in-class hockey operation.” Kyle Dubas

While with the Maple Leafs, Dubas posed a 221-109-42 regular-season record and a .651 points percentage, ranking fifth in the league in wins and points. He also became the fastest general manager to earn 100 and 200 regular season wins in Toronto. Each year with the team, they qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.