PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Penguins selected center Brayden Yager with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Last season Yager played in the WHL for the Moose Jaw Warriors where he scored 28 goals and recorded 50 assists in 67 games. Yager is 18 years old and stands at 5’11” and 166 pounds.

Yager becomes the first player selected by new President Of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas.

Yager is the highest-drafted player by the Penguins since they took Derrick Poulliot eighth overall in 2012. The Penguins have five more selections in the draft, the next of which will be in the third round where they hold the 90th overall pick.