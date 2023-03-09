PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — PPG Paints Arena will be getting a significant upgrade this summer as over $30 million in improvements are planned.

PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, will be seeing a plethora of improvements to be installed this off-season. The Penguins, in partnership with OVG360 management, announced the upgrades on Thursday.

There will be two new bunker suites added at ice level and an all-inclusive VIP event-level club to give fans a premium experience for both hockey games and concerts.

The additional bunker suites are next to the Penguins’ runway and bench adjacent to Suite 66. The Pens said these improvements will offer premium lower-bowl seating, as well as a dining and entertainment space. There will also be a full-service bar and private restrooms.

All three of these suites will also have an exclusive view of the areas outside of the Penguins’ locker room on the event level.

“We are committed to maintaining PPG Paints Arena as a world-class destination not only for Penguins hockey, but for concerts and marquee events,” Penguins President of Business Operations, Kevin Acklin said. “We are investing millions to replace our entire in-game entertainment technology, as well as building exciting new premium spaces, to offer immersive experiences for our fans and guests that will be truly unique to our Pittsburgh market.”

The Penguins will also be created their all-inclusive VIP event-level club next to their double-attack zone. There will be access to section 109 for hockey games and special premium seating next to the stage during concerts. The new club can accommodate up to 300 people.

There will also be an overall upgrade to the in-game entertainment technology system throughout PPG Paints Arena. These improvements include a new 50-foot by the 33-foot center-hung scoreboard, which is about twice the size of the current one. It will include new LED ribbon boards, a sound system, a control room and a content management system. These improvements will also include financial support from the arena owner Sports and Exhibition Authority.

The original architects of PPG Paints Arena, Populous, designed the improvement plans. Construction is expected to be completed for the start of the 2023-24 NHL season.

For more information about the premium upgrades, fans can complete an interest form on their website.