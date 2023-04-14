PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have cleaned house of its hockey operations leadership after the team failed to make the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

The team parted ways with President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke, General Manager Ron Hextall and Assistant General Manager Chris Pryor, according to Fenway Sports Group.

The search for new leadership is expected to begin immediately.

“We are grateful to Brian, Ron, and Chris for their contributions to the organization over the past two seasons, but we feel that the team will benefit from new hockey operations leadership. While this season has been disappointing, we believe in our core group of players and the goal of contending for the Stanley Cup has not changed,” read a statement from John Henry and Tom Werner of Fenway Sports Group.

The Penguin’s playoff streak was the longest among teams in North American professional sports. The playoff run included three Stanley Cup Championships, four Stanley Cup Final appearances and five trips to the Eastern Conference Final.