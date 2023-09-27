PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the theme for the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The theme, Connecting Our Communities, will explore the many people whose input into our agricultural industry creates impact, cultivate resiliency, and ultimately, connect communities across differences.

It was announced at the Eat Real Food Mobile Market at Paxinosa Elementary School in Easton. The 2024 PA Farm Show, Pennsylvania’s State Fair, will run from Saturday, January 6 through Saturday, January 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

Easton, PA. Students from Paxinosa Elementary School reveal the theme of the 2024 Farm Show.

Event attendees pose for a photo after Wednesday’s press conference.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited the Eat Real Food Mobile Market at Paxinosa Elementary School in Easton today to announce the theme for the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show: Connecting Our Communities.

Russell Redding, Secretary PA Dept. of Agriculture, touring the Eat Real Food Mobile Market during Wednesday’s event.

The 2024 Farm Show will feature fan favorites like the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, the famous Farm Show Food Court, youth showmanship, and sheep shearing competitions (among hundreds of other competitive agricultural events), cooking demonstrations at the PA Preferred Culinary Connection, and more than one million square feet of hands-on agriculture education opportunities and chances to engage with the people who power Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.

“The Pennsylvania Farm Show is a living story of Pennsylvania agriculture, connecting those who are fed, nourished, and enriched by our industry to those whose lives and livelihoods depend on it,” Secretary Redding said. “Agriculture unites us. It is the food, fuel, and fiber we rely on for our quality of life and our economy. Food helps define our cultures and our identities.”

“Eat Real Food Mobile Market is a perfect illustration of how agriculture connects communities and nourishes their futures,” Redding added. “It’s a fitting backdrop to highlight how the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show will showcase the pride and hard work of farmers from across the state, connecting people from all walks of life to a celebration of the importance of agriculture in our communities.”

The Kellyn Foundation’s Eat Real Food Mobile Market visits multiple sites on a regular weekly schedule and includes sampling, nutritional education, and recipes. Eat Real Food provides healthy, local food access at an affordable price, providing opportunities for families to connect with nutritious foods, and bringing communities together around agriculture to provide better outcomes for all.

To stay up to date on PA Farm Show news, visit farmshow.pa.gov or follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram.