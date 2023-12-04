HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association has announced that there will be a new flavor of Farm Show Milkshake for the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Salted Caramel will be the new flavor for the farm show, as the Dariymen’s Association partners with Giant Food Markets in honor of its 100th anniversary.

“Milkshakes on the Moo-ve” pop-up events in December will give milkshake fans a chance to try the new flavor at the following times and places:

Sunday, December 10, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Lancaster GIANT 1360 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, Pa.



Friday, December 15, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Hershey GIANT 1250 Cocoa Avenue, Hershey, Pa.



Saturday, December 16, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Carlisle GIANT 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, Pa.



“The 2024 PA Farm Show will be sweetened by the addition of our NEW, delicious Salted Caramel Milkshake in celebration of The GIANT Company’s 100th anniversary. We always have fun when we offer our fans a new featured milkshake flavor and this year is extra special with our long-time friends and supporters of agriculture, The GIANT Company,” PA Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Dave Smith said.

“We are grateful to wonderful businesses like GIANT who invest in our communities, in our dairy industry, and in the nutritious, wholesome foods and beverages we produce on our farms for families. We are thrilled to celebrate with milkshake fans starting at our Pre-Farm Show Pop-Ups,” Smith added.

“The GIANT Company couldn’t imagine a more delicious way to culminate our 100th anniversary celebrations than by partnering with the PA Dairymen’s Association and creating the salted caramel milkshake,” said Rebecca Lupfer, chief financial officer, of The GIANT Company. “Having grown up on a family farm and now, working in the retail food industry, I know firsthand how essential of a role agriculture plays in our daily life. We’re proud to support this vital industry and the men and women who work tirelessly to feed Pennsylvania families and can’t wait for the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show in January!”

The 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show runs from Saturday, Jan. 6 to Saturday, Jan. 13, with the food court only being open on Friday, Jan. 5.