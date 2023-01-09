HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Monday announced $1.5 million in awards to schools and agriculture education programs through the PA Farm Bill 2022-23 Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth Grant Programs.
Nearly $1 million in Agriculture and Youth grants were awarded to youth organizations to promote development in areas of agriculture, community leadership, vocational training, and peer fellowship.
Nearly $536,000 in Farm to School grants were awarded to improve access to healthy, local foods and increase agriculture education opportunities for children from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
“Young people are the future of Pennsylvania agriculture and their teachers, programs, field trips, and access to fresh foods frame their relationship with and understanding of ag,” said Redding. “This $1.5 million will spark new interests in farming by connecting students to agriculture education, while also improving access to nutritious foods.”
A full list of awards can be found below:
The 2022-23 Agriculture and Youth matching grant awards list is as follows:
Adams County
Upper Adams School District, $25,000
Littlestown Area School District, $25,000
Allegheny County
Manchester Academic Charter School, $20,000
Berks County
Goggleworks Center for The Arts, $25,000
Kutztown Area School District, $10,000
Butler County
Butler Area School District, $25,000
Butler Farm Show Inc., $12,500
Clarion County
Wolf’s Corners Recreation Association, $25,000
Cumberland County
Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation, $25,000
Erie County
Northwestern Community Youth Center, $22,614
Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network, $14,883
Fayette County
Fayette County Career & Technical Institute, $25,000
Maple Bottom Farm, $8,611
Huntingdon County
Southern Huntingdon County High School, $10,000
Indiana County
Penns Manor Area School District, $25,000
Marion Center Area School District, $21,581
River Valley School District, $12,500
Juniata County
Juniata County Agricultural Society, $20,000
Lawrence County
Wilmington Area School District, $25,000
Montgomery County
Temple University, $24,500
Perry County
Greenwood School District, $25,000
Washington County
California Area School District, $25,000
Trinity Area School District, $21,579
York County
4-H Clubs of York County INC., $12,249
The 2022-23 Agriculture and Youth direct grants awards list is as follows:
Allegheny County
Bethel Park School District, $7,500
Highlands School District, $7,500
YMCA Of Greater Pittsburgh, $5,500
Armstrong County
Lenape Technical School, $7,370
Beaver County
Pennsylvania State University, $6,820
Big Beaver Falls Area School District, $3,071
Rochester Area School District, $7,500
Berks County
Conrad Weiser Area School District, $6,000
Berks County Conservation District, $7,500
Blair County
Spring Cove School District, $7,500
Williamsburg Community Farm, $3,914
Williamsburg Community Junior Senior High School, $7,500
Bradford County
Athens Area School District, $7,500
Bucks County
The Pennsylvania State University, $7,005
Cambria County
Admiral Peary AVTS, $7,500
Centre County
The Pennsylvania State University, $7,500
The Pennsylvania State University, $7,500
Chester County
Octorara Area School District, $7,500
Chester County Intermediate Unit, $7,500
Oxford Area School District – High School, $6,825
Chester County Economic Development Foundation, $6,500
Chester County Future Farmers of America, $7,500
Clarion County
The Pennsylvania State University, $3,150
Clearfield County
DuBois Area Catholic School, $7,500
Clinton County
Keystone Central School District CTC, $7,500
Cumberland/Dauphin County
Harrisburg University, $7,153
Dauphin County
Friendship Community 4-H Club, $7,500
Hershey Gardens, $6,511
Blessed to Give, Inc, $5,880
Delaware County
Williamson College of the Trades, $7,500
Delaware County Education Foundation, $7,000
Chester Upland School District, $7,500
Erie County
The Pennsylvania State University, $7,500
The Pennsylvania State University, $5,850
Union City Area School District, $7,482
Fayette County
East End United Community Center, $7,465
Fayette County Career & Technical Institute, $7,399
Franklin County
James Buchanan High School, $7,500
Waynesboro Area School District, $5,000
Chambersburg Area School District, $1,500
Healy-Schaefer Horsemanship, $4,602
Huntingdon County
Juniata Valley School District, $7,397
Indiana County
Marion Center Area School District AG Program/FFA, $7,500
ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, $7,500
Jefferson County
Quiet Creek Herb Farm & School of Country Living, $7,500
Brockway Area School District, $7,500
Lancaster County
The Edible Classroom, $7,500
Eastern Lancaster County School District, $4,720
Lancaster Mennonite School, $1,310
Lebanon County
Eastern Lebanon County School District, $4,080
McKean County
Pennsylvania State University, $6,481
Otto-Eldred High School, $7,500
Mifflin County
Mifflin County Academy of Science and Technology, $7,464
Monroe County
Pocono Organics LLC, $7,500
Montgomery County
Variety-the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley, $7,500
Stewart Middle School, $2,000
Temple University, $7,500
Trellis for Tomorrow, $7,400
Montour County
Danville Area High School, $7,500
Perry County
Newport School District, $7,500
LEAF Project, Inc., $7,500
Philadelphia County
Saul Supporters, $7,500
The Urban Creators, $7,500.00
Empowered Community Development Corporation, $7,500
Tioga County
Wellsboro Area School District, $7,500
RB Walter Elementary School, $6,000
Warren County
Warren Forest Higher Education, $7,500
Washington County
Trinity Area School District, $7,500
California Area School District, $7,500
Westmoreland County
Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc., $7,500
Southmoreland Senior High School, $7,500
Wyoming County
Northern Tier Industry & Education Consortium (NTIEC), $7,500
York County
Eastern York Highschool, $7,043
Dover Area High School, $7,500
Glenn Hope Care Farm Inc, $7,500
Statewide
Dairy Excellence Foundation, $7,500
The 2022-23 Farm to School grant awards list is as follows:
Adams County
Gettysburg Montessori Charter School, $2,250
Allegheny County
Elizabeth Forward School District, $15,000
Manchester Academic Charter School, $14,850
Beaver County
Riverside Beaver County School District, $1,268
Big Beaver Falls Area School District, $5,417
Berks County
Tulpehocken Area School District, $15,000
Kutztown Area School District, $15,000
Hamburg Area School District, $15,000
Schuylkill Valley School District, $15,000
Conrad Weiser Area School District, $10,000
The Children’s Home of Reading, $15,000
Bradford County
Northeast Bradford School District, $6,000
Bucks County
Bucks County Intermediate Unit, $14,898
Butler County
Seneca Valley Academy of Choice, $14,085
Haine Middle School, $14,085
Centre County
The Learning Station, $14,700
Chester County
Owen J Roberts School District, $15,000
Avon Grove Charter School, $6,500
The Children’s Treehouse Early Learning Center, $10,525
Avon Grove School District, $5,908
Unionville Chadds Ford School District, $3,058
Great Valley School District, $7,500
Cumberland County
Saint Patrick Parish and School Charitable Trust, $7,740
Big Spring School District, $15,000
Dauphin County
Susquehanna Township School District, $10,268
Erie County
Elk Valley School District, $15,000
Early Connections, Inc., $8,589.66
Fayette County
East End United Community Center, $15,000
Greene County
Carmichaels Area School District, $10,655
Lancaster County
New Holland Early Learning Center, $15,000
Lawrence County
Pre-K Kids Learning Center, $11,677.50
Lebanon County
Annville-Cleona School District, $15,000
Eastern Lebanon County School District, $15,000
Lehigh County
Jewish Day School of the Lehigh Valley, $15,000
Seven Generations Charter School, $10,715
Mifflin County
Sacred Heart of Jesus School, $8,400
Monroe County
Pocono Mountain School District, $5,052.13
Montgomery County
Colonial School District, $13,110
Upper Dublin School District, $4,995
Perry County
West Perry School District, $11,837.50
Newport School District, $5,300
Philadelphia County
Hope Partnership for Education, $15,000
Methodist Services, $15,000
Pike County
Wallenpaupack Area School District, $15,000
Schuylkill County
Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29, $15,000
Tioga County
Wellsboro Area School District, $2,000
Washington County
California Area School District, $12,924
Westmoreland County
Queen of Angels Catholic School, $12,000