HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours.

The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14.

Hours vary by day:

Friday, Jan. 6: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Note: There is free parking during this time)

Saturday: Jan. 7: 8 a.m to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Jan. 13 : 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday, Jan 14: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

Competitive events are closed to the public on Friday, Jan. 6. But, they are open to the public from Saturday, Jan. 7 to Saturday, Jan. 14.

The hours for those events are below and also vary by day:

Friday, Jan. 6: Closed to the public

Saturday: Jan. 7: 8 a.m to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Jan. 13 : 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday, Jan 14: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

Commercial events are also closed to the public on Friday, Jan. 6. But, they are open to the public from Saturday, Jan. 7 to Saturday, Jan. 14. (Note: Commercial events have the same hours as competitive events)

The hours for those events are below and also vary by day:

Friday, Jan. 6: Closed to the public

Closed to the public Saturday: Jan. 7: 8 a.m to 9 p.m.

8 a.m to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Jan. 13 : 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan 14: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

