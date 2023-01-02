HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Milkshakes at the PA Farm Show are a staple of the annual event that features Pennsylvania’s multi-billion dollar agriculture industry.

The 2023 PA Farm Show will feature a new fourth milkshake from the PA Dairymen’s Association with the orange cream milkshake.

Orange cream joins the classic vanilla, chocolate, and half & half mix milkshakes available at the 2023 PA Farm Show. The orange cream flavor made its debut for the Dairymen’s Association’s 70th birthday.

“2023 will be extra sweet as we celebrate our 70th birthday of serving our famous Farm Show milkshakes with our new delicious, limited-edition Orange Cream milkshake for all to enjoy,” said Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Executive Director Dave Smith.

Anyone looking for milkshakes at the PA Farm Show can find them at these locations:

PA Preferred® Food Court Main Hall at the PA Dairymen’s Association booth

GIANT Expo Hall at the PA Dairymen’s Association booth

The PA Farm Show food court opens on January 6 at 12 p.m. and will be open until 9 p.m. The food court will open starting at 8 a.m. from Jan. 7-14 with closing times varying every day.

Milkshake fans can also visit the PA Farm Show on January 14 for Dairy Day. At 1 p.m. there will be an Undeniably Dairy Milkshake Contest presented by the American Dairy Association North East.

The PA Farm Show opens on January 5, 2023, and the first public opportunities to go inside will be with the Food Court on January 6 at 12 p.m. The first public commercial and competitive events begin on January 7.