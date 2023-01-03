HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparation is underway for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. The popular week-long festivities kick off in less than a week.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says he is personally looking forward to using all five senses to take in the Farm Show after years of pandemic protections.

The 2023 Farm Show will incorporate aspects of Pennsylvania farming and unique foods. The theme this year is “Rooted in Progress,” recognizing the deep roots of agriculture in the state’s heritage.

While there will be new activities as well as old favorites, one thing will be missing for the safety of show-goers and of poultry.

“Last April I stood in this lobby, almost this exact spot, and shared with you that Pennsylvania was experiencing high path avian influenza. That threat continues, so at this show, you will not see poultry,” Redding said. “We want to make sure we protect both the public, of course, but also our $7.1 billion poultry industry in the state.”

Redding says the Farm Show will still include engaging and educational displays around the money-making industry.

The Farm Show kicks off on Friday, Jan. 6, with the food court opening.