STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) —Republican Gubernatorial candidate, Doug Mastriano is bringing his “Restore Freedom Tour” to State College on Tuesday, Nov. 1 alongside his wife, Rebbie.

The event will take place at C3 Sports starting at 5 p.m. Those interested in attending the free rally can RSVP online.

Mastriano has served in the Pennsylvania senate since 2019 and is looking beat Democrat Gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro, for Pennsylvania Governor. In addition to his wife, special guest, Jack Posobiec, will also speak at the rally.

His rally comes just one week before Election Day and just four days ahead of Former President Donald Trump’s rally in Latrobe. Trump has backed both Mastriano and Republican U.S Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, in one of the most important races across the country.