(WTAJ) — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and Democratic Lieutenant Governor candidate Austin Davis are closing in on the end of their campaign with a “Big Fights Bus Tour” that is scheduled to make stops in Blair, Clearfield and Centre Counties on Wednesday.

Less than a week before the mid-term election, Shapiro and Davis are hosting the bus tour to remind people to vote, rallying with supporters and sharing their plans if they are elected.

In a survey released by Muhlenberg College/Morning Call, Shapiro currently leads Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano by double-digits, according to the latest Governor race poll.

There will be meet and greets at the following locations:

Carpenters Regional Training Center in Duncansville (Blair County) at 1:30 p.m.

IBEW Local 5 Clearfield Training Center in Clearfield (Clearfield County) at 4 p.m.

Old Main Lawn in State College (Centre County) at 6 p.m.

During their stop in State College, Shapiro and Davis will join Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman who is holding a “Rally in the Valley” event at 5:45 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Both events come just a day after Mastriano brought his “Restore Freedom Tour” to State College.

This story will be updated throughout the event.