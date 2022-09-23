Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

But back to real estate. The Perry Wellington Realty team checks in on the housing market and discusses home prices rising in the video above.

USA Today reads: “Home prices keep rising amid a seller’s housing market, so why has new homebuilding hit a crawl?”

– Builder sentiment fell for the ninth straight month in September, according to the National Association of Home Builders

– Last week, mortgage rates exceeded six percent for the first time since late 2008 as August inflation report turned out to be worse than expected.

– On average, builders have reduced their prices by 6%, according to the NABH.

The Wall Street Journal shows “US home sales and prices fell in August as mortgage rates rose.” A bit of a contradiction with USA Today. The Perry Wellington Team discusses this in the video above.

Prices may be falling, but rates are rising. The feds just raised rates another .75 percent this past week to try and combat inflation.

Be sure to watch the video’s end as the Perry Wellington Realty team discusses how much further prices may drop, homebuilding, and a possible housing market recession.

