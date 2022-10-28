Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team takes a look at market headlines and discusses the housing market this week.

Fortune says: “Housing market activity is crashing and it threatens to push the U.S. into a recession like it did in 1981 and 2008.

“US Existing home sales fall again as housing downturn gathers steam,” Realtor.com said.

Finally, from CNBC, the team discusses “Demand for new homes down 86% since last year.”

While the headline might be scary, what’s scarier is finding a home only to find out it’s haunted!

Fear not, the Perry Wellington tells you about some spooktacular tips to avoid it.

TIPS TO AVOID BUYING A HAUNTED HOUSE: