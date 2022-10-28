Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Associate Broker George Pisanick Is back with the Perry Wellington Team for TGIF (Thank George It’s Friday) and he’s got a special Halloween cocktail to show you. Watch the video above to see how to make “The Brain” at your Halloween party this weekend!

THE BRAIN COCKTAIL

1 1/2 OZ PEACH SCHNAPPS

1 1/2 OZ. BAILEY’S IRISH CREME

DASH OF GRENADINE

Preparation: Pour peach schnapps into a glass. Slowly add the Bailey’s Irish Creme and top with a dash of grenadine

Watch to the end of the video as the team has a little fun from the lighter side of real estate!