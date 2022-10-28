Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time again for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29TH FROM 1:30 P.M. TO 3 P.M.

523 N. 8TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $140,000 – Completely renovated 3 bedroom home in the Juniata section of Altoona. Features walk in closet, central air conditioning and main level mudroom with laundry. This home was stripped down to studs and everything is new including kitchen, bath, drywall, windows, electric, plumbing, paint, flooring, HVAC systems. Newer roof. Completely ready to move-in. Check out our 3D virtual tour



NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M.

704 S. 22ND STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $135,000 – CHELSEY STAYER LEAD AGENT – This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is move-in ready and has many features that are sure to check off your list! The partially finished basement makes a great space for entertaining guests! On the first floor you will find the large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, as well as a spacious living room! The second floor boasts 3 nice sized bedrooms and a full bath! Step out back onto a covered patio and enjoy a fenced in yard, off street parking and 1 car garage!



NEW LISTING!

700 MAIN STREET, SAXTON – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $225,000 – LAURA HORNE LEAD AGENT – Have you always wanted to own your own restaurant/bar with an income producing apartment above? Here is your chance! This commercial property consists of a Restaurant/Bar with a large 1 unit apartment on the second and third floor. With some work, it may be possible to expand the apartment into a duplex or multi-unit. Sale includes, building, business, restaurant equipment, and liquor license.

BACK ON MARKET

888 LEISURE DRIVE, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY KAREN FORST 814-421-3536

DETAILS: $171,500 – Buyer financing fell through. Meticulously maintained 3-4 bedroom ( 4th bedroom could be an office) brick ranch home with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The family room features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and a gas fireplace. The wrap-around deck overlooks the serene backyard. The two large bedrooms at the end of the hall feature a jack and jill bathroom. The family room in the partially finished basement is a great space for entertaining friends. New breaker panel, new garage door, Thermopane windows.