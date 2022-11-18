Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team is joined by two very special guests, Phyllis Baker and Frank Kopriva from the Hollidaysburg YMCA, to talk about the annual 4.5 Mile Turkey Trot.

Believe it or not, 2022 will be the 11th year for this spectacular event!

The race takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving and is 4.5 miles long, but it wasn’t always 4.5 miles. Be sure to watch the video above to see how it all got started!

And you can watch the video below to see more from past years of the Turkey Trot.

4.5 Mile Turkey Trot 2021

PWR 4.5 MILE TURKEY TROT

Saturday, November 26th – 8:30 a.m.- 4.5-mile run, 2-mile run, 2-mile walk

Register at www.blairregionalymca.org



PERRY PAYS IT FORWARD WITH THE Y!

Perry Wellington Realty will be collecting money at the turkey trot race this year to go out and surprise people in the community by buying gas, groceries, coffee… You just never know! But, there’s a catch, if they help you – they need you to keep the generosity going and pay it forward! Then you can text them about what you do! They have a special number for this and when you text it, they’ll put your comments and pictures here on the show!

523 N. 8TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

DETAILS: NOW $129,900! – Completely renovated 3 bedroom home in the Juniata section of Altoona. Features walk in closet, central air conditioning and main level mudroom with laundry. This home was stripped down to studs and everything is new including kitchen, bath, drywall, windows, electric, plumbing, paint, flooring, HVAC systems. Newer roof. Completely ready to move-in.

BACK ON MARKET!

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH FROM FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

140 SHAW ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

DETAILS: $150,000 – Quaint 3 bedroom vinyl sided Cape Cod style home on almost 1/2 acre in a country setting in the Hollidaysburg School District. Bathroom was just renovated. Home has a 2 car garage and oil hot water heat and an A/C heat pump. New 200 AMP breaker box electric service just installed.

If you’re looking for a home you can use those DIY skills to make into your dream home, look no further.

414 SIPESVILLE ROAD, SOMERSET- LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

DETAILS: $150,000 – If you are into DIY… this property may be for you! 2 acres…. beautiful views… new metal roof… rooms are studded out and ready to finish! There’s also a 32 X 64 Pole building with an oil furnace and electricity.