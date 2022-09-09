Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

The housing market has been called a lot of things over the past year… crazy, red hot, brutal… but the buzzword coming from economists is “Balanced.”

What does a “balanced market” mean?

“Balance” means that the raging seller’s market that’s dominated over the past two years is slowly shifting—not into a full buyer’s market, but toward a middle ground that puts buyers and sellers on more even footing.

The Perry Wellington Realty discusses and explains with a round of Jenga.