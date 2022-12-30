Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

This week Perry Wellington Realty held their agent awards and recognized those that went above and beyond throughout the year.

Debbie Grimm, from the Cumberland County office, was recognized as the agent in sales.

Along with agent awards, leadership awards were also handed out.

Here’s a full list of leadership award winners:

Associate broker George Pisanick, Board of Directors at Allegheny Highlands Association of Realtors

Associate broker Quenna Smith, Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors President 2020 – 2021, par Board of Directors, National Association of Realtors

Associate Broker Kim Rickert, Certified Residential Specialist Designee, PA Presidential Real Estate Council, 2023 Board of Directors Centre County Association of Realtors

Agent Ralph Rossi, 2023 Board member-elect for Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors

Perry Wellington was also named #1 in sales in 2022 by the Allegheny Highlands Association of Realtors.