Real estate prices could crash 40%

According to Business Insider, based on the work-from-home, real estate prices could crash from their peak in a worse disaster than the financial crisis.

Higher interest rates are also making it harder for investors to refinance debt.

Is spring the make it or break it moment for 2023’s housing market

Buyers can expect a shortage of well-priced, turnkey homes and plenty of competition

Mortgage rates are anticipated to bounce around in the mid-6% to 7% range

Home prices are expected to remain well above pre-pandemic levels. That makes it even more expensive for buyers to buy

Purchasing a home is now about 50% more expensive than it was a year ago for those who rely on a mortgage

