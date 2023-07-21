Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

COMING SOON! 2012 FAIRWOOD LANE, STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY SHELLY BRUGEL

DETAILS: $319,000 – SHOWINGS BEGIN JULY 22ND!

For your utmost enchantment we present 2012 Fairwood Lane! An outstanding renovation that packs a lot of electric design and great functionality into an easy living footprint! Best described as Boho Whimsy, style plus sophistication with unique, thoughtful surprises around every corner that are sure to delight. Spacious rooms, plenty of storage, pleasing palette, designer lighting, quality custom cabinetry, upgrade appliances. All systems have been updated, including new plumbing & HVAC. Located in the coveted neighborhood of Park Forest Village where you can enjoy parks, pools, schools and nearby shopping & PSU! Easy living/fun playing! Lovely fairy & unicorn friendly low maintenance wooded lot with stone patio and built in BBQ, 2 car oversized carport. Happily after ever starts right here, welcome home! LA related to Seller.

NEW LISTING! 631 LOWER GEORGES VALLEY ROAD, SPRING MILLS

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $599,900

Rustic tranquility meets convenient city living in this captivating country estate. Nestled on 2.64 acres of lush land, just minutes away from town, this 5-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home offers the perfect blend of privacy and accessibility. As you approach the brick-front facade, a sense of timeless elegance washes over you. Step inside to discover an open floor plan that effortlessly combines modern comfort with classic charm. The main floor boasts a spacious owner’s suite, providing a peaceful retreat at the end of each day. Upstairs, four additional bedrooms offer ample space for family and guests. Immerse yourself in nature as you wander through the beautifully landscaped yard or relax on the paver patio with its curved wall and pillars leading to steps that reveal stunning views of seven mountains in the distance. In every direction, verdant woods create a serene backdrop that invites exploration and contemplation. This property also features a two-car attached garage and an expansive 30×40-car detached garage – perfect for housing your vehicles or pursuing hobbies that require extra space. Inside, updates abound – from new flooring in the kitchen, dining area, and laundry room to state-of-the-art Bosch geothermal heat pump system ensuring year-round comfort while minimizing environmental impact.

LUXURY LISTING! 248 SETTLERS RIDGE ROAD, OSTERBURG

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $1,350,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JULY 29TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Welcome to this remarkable award-winning contemporary luxury property in the breathtaking hills of Bedford County, PA. This architectural masterpiece, recipient of the esteemed AIA Design Excellence Award, offers a truly unparalleled living experience. Spanning over 12,126 square feet, this expansive residence offers magnificent views and an array of exceptional features. There are six bedrooms, four full baths, and two half baths.. an indoor, inground heated pool and an eight-person hot tub, an enviable amenity that will rejuvenate your senses. There is also an “environmental room” with a sauna, tanning bed, and a refreshing rainforest shower. The stunning wooded and country views can be enjoyed from the double front decks and the unique octagon-shaped addition with wall-to-wall windows. There is also a 3-car garage and a separate garage for your boats or RV or both!