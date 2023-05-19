Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Centre County Properties

116 SARA WAY, PORT MATILDA

DETAILS: $749,900

This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Cape Cod on a 1-point-9 acre lot that makes a fantastic first impression. The first thing you’ll notice is the gorgeous front porch that offers breathtaking views of the countryside. There is also a 2-and-a-half car garage with plenty of storage space. Inside…. you have a sunroom off the kitchen… plus two cozy fireplaces in the living room and family room. There is also a formal dining room and a first-floor Master suite…. plus four more bedrooms upstairs. Geothermal heating is the icing on the cake.

80 PACIFIC WAY, MILROY

DETAILS: $237,900

Stylish and immaculate, this New 4 bedroom, 3 full bath duplex townhouse located in Shalamar Gardens in Milroy is a true gem. The open floor plan creates an inviting atmosphere for entertaining and with its tasteful finishes including granite tops, stainless steel appliances, and LVT flooring throughout the home, no detail has been overlooked. The composite deck with Sunsetter awning provides the perfect spot to relax and unwind while enjoying the outdoors. A finished lower level boasts a family room along with an additional full bedroom and bathroom for added convenience.

NEW LISTING! 82 PACIFIC WAY, MILROY

DETAILS: $209,900

Stunning and immaculate, this like-new half duplex features modern amenities and stylish finishes throughout. Located in Shalamar Gardens Milroy, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is perfect for those seeking a peaceful retreat that’s still close to everything. The open floor plan creates an inviting atmosphere for entertaining guests or simply relaxing with loved ones. Stainless steel appliances add a touch of elegance to the already chic kitchen while LVT flooring provides easy maintenance without sacrificing style. With a full unfinished basement, there’s plenty of room for storage or customization to fit your unique needs.

Other Properties

1216 LOGAN AVENUE, TYRONE

DETAILS: $175,000

Stunning 2-story home in the Tyrone Borough. This home features a grand entrance with a large foyer that opens into the living room and dining room. There is a nice-sized kitchen with a breakfast nook and half bath. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms… a full bath and a bonus room. Two staircases lead to the upstairs. High ceilings, crown molding, and hardwood floors as well.