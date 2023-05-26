Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Annette has some new listings coming soon! And she’s back with the Perry Wellington crew to show them off. Let’s check them out!

COMING SOON! 1133 OLD BOALSBURG ROAD, STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $439,900

Stylish and modern, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a contemporary masterpiece nestled in the heart of State College Boro. Recently updated with sleek finishes and top-of-the-line appliances, including butcher block countertops and hardwood flooring throughout. The open-concept living area flows seamlessly into the updated kitchen, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying family time. Step outside onto the large front deck to take in the stunning views of your surroundings – an ideal spot for al fresco dining or quiet contemplation. The exterior has been freshly repainted, adding to its already impressive curb appeal. Furnishings are included so you can move right in without any hassle! Located just minutes from downtown State College, this property offers convenient access to all that the area has to offer while providing a peaceful retreat away from it all. Don’t miss out on your chance to own this exceptional home!

COMING SOON! 4163 E MAIN STREET, BELLEVILLE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $172,500

Introducing a charming and cozy Cape Cod that exudes warmth and comfort from the moment you step inside. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been freshly painted throughout, creating a clean and inviting atmosphere. The updated kitchen boasts beautiful Amish-made cabinets, while all flooring on the main level has been thoughtfully updated to perfection. You’ll find an updated main bath that is both stylish and functional, as well as a second-floor bedroom with its own ensuite bathroom for added privacy. Step outside into your own private oasis where you can entertain guests in style with a yard complete with an exterior enclosed handmade bar perfect for those summer evenings spent under the stars. With a new mini split heating/cooling system installed, this home offers ultimate comfort no matter what season it may be! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make this house your forever home!

COMING SOON! 45 CORNFIELD LANE, PORT MATILDA

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $319,900

Nestled on a sprawling one-acre lot, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch is the epitome of country living. Boasting an impressive addition with an oversized eat-in kitchen and a great room, it’s perfect for entertaining guests or hosting family gatherings. The main floor laundry adds to the convenience factor while the 2-car garage provides ample parking space. With an unfinished basement awaiting your personal touch, there’s no limit to what you can create in this charming abode. Just minutes away from Ways fruit farm and surrounded by lush greenery, this property offers a unique blend of tranquility and accessibility that’s hard to come by. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!