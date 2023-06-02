Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW PRICE! 80 PACIFIC WAY, MILROY

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $229,900

Stylish and immaculate, this New 4 bedroom, 3 full bath duplex townhouse located in Shalamar Gardens in Milroy is a true gem. The open floor plan creates an inviting atmosphere for entertaining and with its tasteful finishes including granite tops, stainless steel appliances, and LVT flooring throughout the home, no detail has been overlooked. The composite deck with Sunsetter awning provides the perfect spot to relax and unwind while enjoying the outdoors. A finished lower level boasts a family room along with an additional full bedroom and bathroom for added convenience

NEW PRICE! 126 BELLEFONTE AVENUE, LOCK HAVEN

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $20,000 PRICE DROP! NOW 529,900!

Always wanted to own your own business? Here is your opportunity! This is a hometown florist business… Successful for over 30 years. Sweeney’s florist and gift shop in Bellefonte. The retail business comes with two fully rented apartments. Delivery van and inventory included.

COMING SOON! 381 BENNER ROAD, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $329,900

Escape to your slice of paradise with this charming country home situated on 1 acre of land. This sprawling split-level home has been thoughtfully updated, offering a spacious and inviting retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, including an owner’s bedroom with an ensuite bath. Updated flooring throughout… and a large eat-in kitchen. Stay cozy during colder months with the coal stove that adds warmth and charm to any room in the house. There’s a fenced yard and a large covered back deck. Other notable features include a radon mitigation system, shed, and treehouse… The roof was replaced just three years ago!