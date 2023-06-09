Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 381 BENNER ROAD, BELLEFONTE

DETAILS: $329,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY JUNE 10TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Escape a slice of paradise with this charming country home situated on 1 acre of land. This sprawling split-level home has been thoughtfully updated, offering a spacious and inviting retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, including an owner’s bedroom with an ensuite bath. Updated flooring throughout… and a large eat-in kitchen. Stay cozy during colder months with the coal stove that adds warmth and charm to any room in the house. There’s a fenced yard and a large covered back deck. Other notable features include a radon mitigation system, shed, and treehouse… The roof was replaced just three years ago!

NEW LISTING! 716 TANGER DRIVE, STATE COLLEGE

DETAILS: $372,500 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M.

Stunningly updated and move-in ready, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style home is a true gem. With all-new flooring throughout the house – including luxurious LVP flooring and plush carpeting – every step you take will feel like a dream. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with sleek modern finishes that are sure to impress even the most discerning chef. Brand-new appliances add an extra layer of convenience to your daily routine. A new roof was installed in 2021 and brand-new windows plus natural gas heat /ac make this home as energy-efficient as it is beautiful. Located in a prime location, this property boasts a private yard perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day. The open floor plan creates an inviting atmosphere that’s perfect for hosting family and friends alike while still maintaining privacy when needed. Park your cars safely inside the attached two-car garage.

NEW PRICE! 126 BELLEFONTE AVENUE, LOCK HAVEN

DETAILS: NOW $425,000!

Always wanted to own your own business? Here is your opportunity! This is a hometown florist business… Successful for over 30 years. Sweeney’s florist and gift shop in Bellefonte. The retail business comes with two fully rented apartments. Delivery van and inventory included.

Concert on the Green

The next Concert on the Green is set for Thursday, June 22 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. David Zentner will be performing at the Perry Wellington Realty Office (110 Main Street, Boalsburg). Light refreshments will be served.