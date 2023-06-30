Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Earlier this week Annette said that the market has shifted in Centre County. Watch the video above to see exactly what that means.

NEW CONSTRUCTION! – 254 Limestone Drive, Bellefonte

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $515,000

This exquisite new construction home, built by Ralph Spearly, is located in the Stonehenge development in Bellefonte. This home features four bedrooms, two and a half baths with plenty of space for family living and entertaining. The open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout the main level with a cathedral ceiling in the great room. There is also a nice-sized dining area. The second floor features custom tile shower, plus three nicely sized bedrooms and main bath. There is also a gorgeous view from your outdoor patio. The home also comes with a 2-car garage.

PRICE DROP – 116 Sara Way, Port Matilda

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $725,000

Now at $725,000, this home features 5 bedrooms and 3 and 1 half bath on a 1.9 acre. The first thing you’ll notice at this home is its gorgeous front porch, plus there is a 3 garage with plenty of storage space. Inside, you’ll have a sunroom off the kitchen, plus two cozy fireplaces in the living room and family room. There is also a formal dining room and first floor master suite plus the house has geothermal heating.

NEW PRICE! 126 BELLEFONTE AVENUE, LOCK HAVEN

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: NOW $425,000!

ALWAYS WANTED TO OWN YOUR OWN BUSINESS? HERE IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY! THIS IS A HOMETOWN FLORIST BUSINESS… SUCCESSFUL FOR OVER 30 YEARS. SWEENEY’S FLORIST AND GIFT SHOP IN BELLEFONTE. RETAIL BUSINESS COMES WITH TWO FULLY RENTED APARTMENTS. DELIVERY VAN AND INVENTORY INCLUDED.

NEW PRICE – 111 Flint Court, Bellefonte

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $364,000

This spacious two-story home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The great room is the heart of the property, providing plenty of space for relaxation and socializing. You can also enjoy cooking in the large kitchen with an attached dining room. You’ll feel right at home in the expansive yard area which is a part of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The home includes gas heat and central AC to help you be comfortable year around, plus there is a detached 3-car garage.

STILL AVAILABLE – 316 Goss Drive, Hollidaysburg

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-935-4122

This new construction is still available for those looking to live in the Deer Meadow 55+ Community. This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It also includes a spacious kitchen and an eat-in area with access to the backyard. You’ll find a laundry/mud room that connects to a 1 car garage. The primary bedroom also has an en-suite bath with a walk-in shower. You’ll also be able to enjoy all that the Deer Meadwo community has to offer, including close access to the community pool, community building and exercise facility. There is a $245/monthly association fee that includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance, grass, snow and trash removal.

Watch the video above to learn more about these houses!